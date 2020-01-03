The Debate
Goldberg Opens Up On His Undefeated Streak On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

WWE News

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently interviewed Goldberg on his show The Broken Skull Sessions. Both the Hall of Famers talked on a lot of topics. Read more.

Goldberg

Bill Goldberg, who was known as Da Man in World Championship Wrestling, was an unstoppable force. Goldberg triumphed for the first 173 matches he played. Goldberg also won the WCW World Heavyweight title during his undefeated streak.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

Also Read | Goldberg Turns 53: 3 Top Matches Since His WWE Comeback This Decade

The undefeated streak was unplanned: Golberg

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently interviewed Goldberg on his show The Broken Skull Sessions. Both the Hall of Famers talked on a lot of topics. Goldberg also spoke about his undefeated streak and stated that it was not planned at all. The Hall of Famer recalled that he was at the right place at the right time.

Also Read | Goldberg Talks About WrestleMania 33 And Rubbishes Rumours That He Was Tired At The Event

Also Read | Goldberg And Hulk Hogan Never Practiced For Their WCW World Championship Match

Goldberg suggested that no one had a plan, neither him nor the company. Goldberg added that by the time people figured out what was happening, it was all over.

Also Read | Goldberg Responds To Criticism Which Hints At Him Ending Bret Hart's Career

Also Read | Goldberg Reveals That He Had Differences With Triple H On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Goldberg had two successful runs with WWE and his second run attracted more attention. Also, he was able to squash Brock Lesnar in his second run. It happens to be his remarkable achievement.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Is 'my Idol', Says Goldberg On The Broken Skull Sessions

