Goldberg Opens Up On His Undefeated Streak On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Bill Goldberg, who was known as Da Man in World Championship Wrestling, was an unstoppable force. Goldberg triumphed for the first 173 matches he played. Goldberg also won the WCW World Heavyweight title during his undefeated streak.

After tearing his lower abdomen that would end his NFL career, @Goldberg started rehabbing at a gym when he was approached by Lex Luger and Sting. They recommended him to give wrestling a try. The rest was history.



Happy 53rd to a legend.

The undefeated streak was unplanned: Golberg

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently interviewed Goldberg on his show The Broken Skull Sessions. Both the Hall of Famers talked on a lot of topics. Goldberg also spoke about his undefeated streak and stated that it was not planned at all. The Hall of Famer recalled that he was at the right place at the right time.

Goldberg suggested that no one had a plan, neither him nor the company. Goldberg added that by the time people figured out what was happening, it was all over.

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

Goldberg had two successful runs with WWE and his second run attracted more attention. Also, he was able to squash Brock Lesnar in his second run. It happens to be his remarkable achievement.

