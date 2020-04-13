Roman Reigns’ Return Date Unknown, Could Be Out Of WWE For Months: Reports

When Roman Reigns announced that he has pulled out of WrestleMania 36 because of personal reasons, fans began wondering when the 'Big Dog' will return to the WWE ring. Some thought Roman Reigns will return within weeks, while others said that Roman Reigns will make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 36 itself, which didn’t happen. Recently, Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co announced that Roman Reigns will be on leave for months and will not feature in any upcoming WWE SmackDown episodes.

After this report went viral, many said that Roman Reigns will not feature in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. However, some fans believe that Roman Reigns could participate in the Men’s Money in the Bank match and win the contract. Few even said that Roman Reigns could start a rivalry with current Universal Champion Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt or both.

EXCLUSIVE: New Universal Champion @BraunStrowman says he’s proof that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. pic.twitter.com/vjwvckFrGg — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020

Roman Reigns return date: Why Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36

After Roman Reigns revealed that he is going to pull out of WrestleMania 36, he took to Instagram and made the news official. Roman Reigns shared a six-minute-long video where he slammed his haters for calling him a coward because he will not be facing Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns said it was a time when he had to choose between WrestleMania 36 and his family, and he decided to go with his family.

“It’s funny because for years people were like, ‘don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it’. Some haters didn’t want me there, but the moment I choose my family, I’m a coward. You don’t know anything,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns said that because he had a long history with leukaemia, people earlier believed that he was not fit to participate in the WrestleMania 36 match, which was not true. Roman Reigns said that he was fit to participate and even got a green light from WWE doctors and officials. Roman Reigns said that he even reached Orlando (the WrestleMania 36 venue) to start his WrestleMania 36 training, but something happened and he had to leave.

