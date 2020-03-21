The Debate
Roman Reigns' Intense Staredown With Universal Champion Goldberg On SmackDown: Watch

WWE News

Roman Reigns is set to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Check out the highlights from a recent segment.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. And 'The Big Dog' made sure he did not have a filter on his words during their contract-signing segment on WWE SmackDown. Both men delivered well during the segment, making the rivalry even more personal before their clash at WrestleMania. 

Also Read | WWE News: Goldberg Reveals Why His Spear Is Much More Destructive Than Roman Reigns' Spear

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns ready to SPEAR Goldberg at WrestleMania?

Goldberg was quick to remind Reigns that he had been destroying “steel doors” for years with his headbutt and 'The Big Dog' will be his next victim come April. However, Roman Reigns had some jibes of his own after he repeatedly brought back the fact Goldberg is just a 'part-timer' and that he has faced and beaten WWE greats like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Brock Lesnar in the past.

Reigns escalated the heat of segment further when he abused Goldberg and claimed that Goldberg is standing in the yard of 'The Big Dog' with a belt that does not belong to the Hall of Famer. 

Also Read | WWE SmackDown highlights: Goldberg And Roman Reigns To Sign Contract On SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results: Universal Championship match picks up heat

The WrestleMania match-up between the duo will be around a part-timer facing a full-timer and Reigns reminded the champion that seeds of this rivalry were sown all the way back in January 2020. 

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Slams WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, Calls Him A "part-timer"

The concluding segment of this week's episode of SmackDown was quite a heated affair even though it took place in an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center. Goldberg received major backlash after he dethroned 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SuperShowdown. However, WWE has done well to build the storyline between Reigns and Goldberg heading into the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. 

As the WWE has previously announced, WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day affair that will be broadcasted on the WWE Network. Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has been announced as the host of the show. 

Also Read | WWE SmackDown highlights: Roman Reigns Vs Goldberg At WrestleMania 36 With Universal Championship At Stake

First Published:
