Roman Reigns' Intense Staredown With Universal Champion Goldberg On SmackDown: Watch

Roman Reigns is set to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. And 'The Big Dog' made sure he did not have a filter on his words during their contract-signing segment on WWE SmackDown. Both men delivered well during the segment, making the rivalry even more personal before their clash at WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns ready to SPEAR Goldberg at WrestleMania?

Goldberg was quick to remind Reigns that he had been destroying “steel doors” for years with his headbutt and 'The Big Dog' will be his next victim come April. However, Roman Reigns had some jibes of his own after he repeatedly brought back the fact Goldberg is just a 'part-timer' and that he has faced and beaten WWE greats like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Brock Lesnar in the past.

“All the greats have chose me, John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and they all lost to me too. You ain’t gonna be any different Bill.”



Reigns escalated the heat of segment further when he abused Goldberg and claimed that Goldberg is standing in the yard of 'The Big Dog' with a belt that does not belong to the Hall of Famer.

WWE SmackDown Results: Universal Championship match picks up heat

The WrestleMania match-up between the duo will be around a part-timer facing a full-timer and Reigns reminded the champion that seeds of this rivalry were sown all the way back in January 2020.

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020

The concluding segment of this week's episode of SmackDown was quite a heated affair even though it took place in an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center. Goldberg received major backlash after he dethroned 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SuperShowdown. However, WWE has done well to build the storyline between Reigns and Goldberg heading into the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

As the WWE has previously announced, WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day affair that will be broadcasted on the WWE Network. Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has been announced as the host of the show.

Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog... Who will claim the other?



Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent https://t.co/TpNnHCxrrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 19, 2020

