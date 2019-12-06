WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Set To Face Dolph Ziggler; King Corbin Vows To Thrash Him

After defeating Bobby Roode last week, Roman Reigns is set to face Roode’s Tag-Team partner Dolph Ziggler in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. According to WWE, King Corbin is also set to make an appearance on the show after he vowed to ‘humiliate’ Roman Reigns last week. King Corbin earlier revealed that he will take over the SmackDown locker room after he defeats Roman Reigns in the coming days. King Corbin tried to attack Roman Reigns last week in the middle of the match but was not successful. The rivalry between Corbin and Reigns took a turn for the worst when Reigns speared Corbin in middle of the Triple-Threat Tag-Team Elimination match at Survivor Series.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns defeats Bobby Roode

Last week, the Bog Dog opened the show by calling out King Corbin and blaming him for almost ruining their Survivor Series match. Corbin, who was scheduled to fight Roman Reigns, came in and withdrew his name from the match. Instead, he sent Robert Roode to fight Roman Reigns in the night's opening match. The match started and Reigns took the early lead by punishing Roode, but a well-timed distraction caused the match to shift in Bobby Roode’s favour. The Glorious One controlled the match and was seen delivering a DDT.

After the commercials, Reigns was seen delivering a spear, but was intercepted midway. Bobby Roode delivered a spinebuster for a two count and then Corbin gave his sceptre to The Glorious One to take the match home. However, Reigns was able to recover and delivered a Superman Punch to Roode to win the match. After the match, Bobby Roode attacked Reigns with a sceptre, but the Big Dog fought back and sent Roode crashing into the guardrail.

