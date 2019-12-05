Samoa Joe Back On The WWE RAW Commentary Team With Dio Maddin Looking To Fight

After surprising the WWE Universe with his great mic skills last week, Samoa Joe is set to join the commentary team again in the upcoming episode of RAW. Last week, the former United States Champion replaced WWE RAW commentator Dio Maddin who has been missing for weeks after he was brutally attacked by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. After last week’s show, WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter and praised Joe for his performance. Fans also praised him particularly for the excellent commentary he provided during the match between Seth Rollins and Andrade.

WWE RAW: Dio Maddin injury update

Earlier, at the backstage show, it was announced that Dio Maddin is recovering from injury and is thinking of living his wrestling dream. Reports also state that Dio Maddin is consistently visiting WWE performance centre to recover and train with WWE superstars. According to many, Dio Maddin always wanted to become a wrestler, but because of injury, he had to give up and become a commentator instead.

WWE RAW: Samoa Joe joins the commentary team last week

This week’s RAW started with WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teaming up with Charlotte Flair to face The IIconics. As both the teams were about to start the match, Samoa Joe's music hit and the former NXT Champion entered the ring. Fans were shocked to see Samoa Joe after months and were excited to see his next move. Samoa Joe walked right past the ring and joined the rest of the RAW commentary team. According to many, Samoa Joe handled the mic nicely and was a great help for the commentary team.

