WWE Throwback: Ronda Rousey Breaks Her Hand While Fighting Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

Recently, WWE shared a behind the scenes video on their YouTube page where former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey can be seen celebrating with friends and family despite losing the match. The match, which was also the last match Ronda Rousey ever played in WWE, is one of the most celebrated encounters in WWE. This was the first time in WWE history that women headlined WrestleMania. After providing the world with an excellent match, Ronda Rousey went backstage and was received by her husband Travis Browne and sons.

In the video, she was also seen celebrating with her friends and her family members before realising that she had broken her right arm. She can be heard saying to her family that she has to get her hand checked because she has broken it while fighting Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She then visits a stadium doctor with her husband where the doctor takes an X-ray of her wrist and tells her that she has broken her hand. In the video, Ronda Rousey can be heard saying that she knew when she broke her hand and this was not the first time that she has done it.

“I gave this industry (WWE) all I had for the past one year,” said Ronda Rousey.

WWE WrestleMania 35: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch did the undoable and defeated former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 to become the new RAW and SmackDown women's champion. From the start of the match, Ronda Rousey looked in total control after she delivered Piper's Pit to Lynch. Lynch finally took over after she got Rousey’s shoulder on the mat for three counts. This gave Rousey her first loss in WWE and ended her championship reign at 232 days, making her the current longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. The Man became RAW Women's Champion for the first time and the SmackDown Women's Champion for the third time.

