WWE Chairman Vince McMahon In Love With Lana-Rusev-Lashley Storyline

The ongoing storyline between Rusev, Lana and Lashley has seen everything - a divorce segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. At this point, fans want the storyline to continue and they want to see Rusev going up against Lashley at the upcoming TLC PPV. But there is someone else who wants the drama to continue and does not want the storyline to conclude. According to Paul Davis of Wrestling News, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon loves what is going on between the trio as their segment attracts a lot of views.

"Vince loves everything about this story. The numbers are above average for these segments so they will do them until people stop caring," sources said to Paul Davis.

Reports also state that the WWE officials will "keep watching" the viewership ratings of the show. If fans keep on loving these segments, then they will continue providing them with such segments. Sources also revealed that Vince McMahon and team are thinking of making the storyline even bigger. Reports also revealed that the episode where Lana showed the divorce papers to WWE Universe attracted a lot of views. In the recent episode, fans saw Rusev violating his restraining order and attacking Lashley. Before the police could catch Rusev, he ran away. However, they arrested Lashley and Lana for making physical contact with police officers.

WWE RAW: Lana files for divorce from Rusev

The story of Lana and Rusev is getting extremely controversial and the WWE Universe is enjoying every bit of it. After accusing Rusev of infidelity a few weeks ago, Lana came to the ring and revealed that she had filed for divorce from Rusev. She also revealed that she has got a temporary restraining order through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that barred Rusev from coming within 90 feet of her. This does not seem like an act as Lana even showed legal paperwork to the WWE Universe.

