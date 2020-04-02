WrestleMania 36: 86% Fans Think WWE Should Cancel Mega Event Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With all the major sports leagues being forced to shut down their ongoing events, WWE is still going ahead with hosting WrestleMania 36 without any fans in attendance for the first time in history. WrestleMania 36 is going to be a two-night event and it will be broadcast on the WWE Network. However, various media reports have been suggesting that fans do not want WWE to host WrestleMania 36 amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

WrestleMania 36 live: WWE fans want WrestleMania 36 scrapped

According to social media polls and media reports, 86% of the fans want WWE to scrap WrestleMania 36 even though it is scheduled to be held without any fans. ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns has already pulled out of his Universal Championship fight against Goldberg after the outbreak of coronavirus in the USA. In the past, Roman Reigns had a battle with leukaemia and his medical team has since advised him to avoid risking his life amidst such a medical crisis.

However, WWE is still going to host WrestleMania 36 and they are reportedly going to take a break after April 5 and April 6. A few weeks ago, TMZ Sports reported that local officials in Tampa asked WWE CEO Vince McMahon to cancel WrestleMania 36. Vince McMahon reportedly promised to consider it. With WrestleMania 36 going ahead, WWE fans can still witness ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All' via a two-night segment on April 5 and April 6 for the first time in history.

WrestleMania 36 live streaming details

As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 36 live event will begin on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. The second event will begin on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 36 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)