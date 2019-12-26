Roman Reigns To Face An Unknown Opponent During FOX’s New Year’s Eve Event At Times Square

Steve Harvey will once again return to host FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square. The show will also be co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski. The show is scheduled to be filled with celebrities and TV personalities.

WWE SmackDown superstars, who currently work with FOX, are also scheduled to make an appearance at the event. According to WWE and FOX, the face of SmackDown - Roman Reigns - will face an unknown wrestler at Times Square. The show will start at 8:00 PM (December 31, 2019) and will end at 12: 30 am (January 1, 2020).

I know what I'll be watching on NYE! https://t.co/C05rp7z701 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 19, 2019

The show will be headlined by LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square

Musical performances by The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more

Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”) – Cameo appearance

Will Arnett (“Lego Masters”) – Cameo appearance

Jenna Dewan (“Flirty Dancing.”) – Cameo appearance

Village People will perform and attempt to do the largest “YMCA” dance

