The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Roman Reigns To Face An Unknown Opponent During FOX’s New Year’s Eve Event At Times Square

WWE News

According to WWE and FOX, Roman Reigns will face an unknown wrestler at Times Square on New Year's Eve. The show will be hosted by Steve Harvey. Read more.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

Steve Harvey will once again return to host FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square. The show will also be co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski. The show is scheduled to be filled with celebrities and TV personalities.

WWE SmackDown superstars, who currently work with FOX, are also scheduled to make an appearance at the event. According to WWE and FOX, the face of SmackDown - Roman Reigns - will face an unknown wrestler at Times Square. The show will start at 8:00 PM (December 31, 2019) and will end at 12: 30 am (January 1, 2020).

Also Read l The day Seth Rollins made his much-awaited WWE debut with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose

Also Read l  WWE is better than AEW? Cody Rhodes hits back at Roman Reigns’ claims

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns expected to confront King Corbin, Bayley to face Dana Brooke

Things scheduled to happen on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square

  • The show will be headlined by LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square

  • Musical performances by The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more

  • Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”) – Cameo appearance

  • Will Arnett (“Lego Masters”) – Cameo appearance

  • Jenna Dewan (“Flirty Dancing.”) – Cameo appearance

  • Village People will perform and attempt to do the largest “YMCA” dance

Also Read l  Roman Reigns opens up after causing CHAOS at WWE TLC, King Corbin loss didn't go well

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP SHOWS BJP THE MIRROR
SANJAY RAUT WARNS AGAINST ARROGANCE
DHONI STARTS, KOHLI FINISHES
'REBIRTH OF NATION'S CONSCIENCE'
'RAHUL IS CROSSING ALL LIMITS'
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM