Roman Reigns Opens Up After Causing CHAOS At WWE TLC, King Corbin Loss Didn't Go Well

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and King Corbin collided in an epic encounter at WWE TLC held on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Roman Reigns seemed to be the favourite for a win last night but the interference of Dolph Ziggler, The Revival, and his court jesters, turned the match. It resulted in a win for King Corbin. Roman Reigns took to Twitter after his defeat at WWE TLC. He stated that how he couldn't let King Corbin getaway after the 4-on-1 unfair attack.

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning... pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019

WWE TLC: Roman Reigns vs King Corbin brawl

King Corbin defeated The Big Dog with a Zigzag followed by a Shatter Machine and then an End of Days on a steel chair. He won the match but the brawl between both was still on. In the closing moments of the Pay-per-view, Roman Reigns and King Corbin were seen fighting. The Lone Wolf received a stage level spear from Roman Reigns.

Immediately following his battle with @WWERomanReigns at #WWETLC, King @BaronCorbinWWE took a moment to remind everyone that he has powerful friends in @HEELZiggler & #TheRevival! pic.twitter.com/jEQxlW6LEh — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Roman Reigns tweets about WWE TLC

Even after being unsuccessful in winning the clash at WWE TLC, Roman Reigns seemed satisfied with the incidents of the show. In a tweet, he wrote that he couldn't let Corbin go easily after the match but he feels better and satisfied now. Corbin is yet to react to Roman Reigns’ beatdown he suffered at WWE TLC. Corbin was asked to comment after the match before this brawl, he stated that the superstars who accompanied him in winning the match are tired of Roman Reigns being the locker room leader of WWE SmackDown.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin will be continued to the Friday Night SmackDown as the brawl is still on.