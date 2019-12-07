WWE TLC 2019: Roman Reigns To Face King Corbin In A Tables, Ladders And Chairs Match

Last week. Baron 'King' Corbin vowed to ‘humiliate’ Roman Reigns and he did the same this week when he and Dolph Ziggler brutalised 'The Big Dog' by dumping dog food on him. After the events, WWE revealed that Roman Reigns and King Corbin will face each other in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at the year-ending WWE TLC PPV event. The rivalry between the two is going on for quite some time and fans have been asking WWE for months to take their storyline ahead. This week on SmackDown, WWE took their rivalry to a whole new level and it will be interesting to what happens in the upcoming PPV.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns started the match with a bang and he overpowered Dolph Ziggler from the start until the show-off sent 'The Big Dog' to the steel steps. Ziggler continued keeping Reigns under pressure and the appearance of Corbin made the situation even worse for the face of SmackDown. However, 'The Big Dog' overpowered and delivered a Superman to Corbin and then speared Ziggler for the victory. But his victory was short-lived as the duo started brutalising Reigns and handcuffed 'The Big Dog' to the steel post. King Corbin then went on punish Reigns with a series of blows and later went on to dump dog food on him.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns defeats Bobby Roode

Last week, 'The Big Dog' opened the show by calling out King Corbin and blaming him for almost ruining their Survivor Series match. Corbin, who was scheduled to fight Roman Reigns, came in and withdrew his name from the match. Instead, he sent Bobby Roode to fight Roman Reigns in the night's opening match. The match started and Reigns took the early lead by punishing Roode, but a well-timed distraction caused the match to shift in Bobby Roode’s favour. 'The Glorious One' controlled the match and was seen delivering a DDT. However, Reigns was able to recover and delivered a Superman Punch to Roode to win the match. After the match, Bobby Roode attacked Reigns with a sceptre, but 'The Big Dog' fought back and sent Roode crashing into the guardrail.

