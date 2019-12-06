WWE: Mike Kanellis Says His Release Wasn't Because Of The Storyline Involving Wife Maria

Mike Kanellis, who made headlines by requesting WWE to release him, claimed that the storyline was not a problem. Both Mike and his wife Maria Kanellis signed a five-year contract with WWE just before his announcement (about his release) on social media. In that statement, Mike stated that he was feeling miserable in his current position and wanted to be happy in the remaining years of his in-ring career. However, WWE denied his request to be released from the company. And since then, he hasn’t been on WWE programming.

WWE fans wondered whether it is the storyline that led to this situation. At that moment, Mike was portrayed as a "beta male" while Maria teased other wrestlers that they were the real father of her unborn child. Meanwhile, on the Swings & Mrs podcast, Mike dismissed all the claims and gave his opinion on them. He stated that his main problem was that the storyline didn’t go anywhere.

WWE news: Mike Kanellis says storyline doesn't matter

Mike Kanellis said that there should be a payoff. He added that there should be something happening as a result of the storyline but it didn’t go anywhere. Mike said that he had no problems embarrassing himself. He explained that it is just wrestling and a fake storyline, and he never cared about it. He said that he was ready to even be emasculated by his wife. He added that he fights in an underwear for a living, so acting as 'beta male' was no big deal.

