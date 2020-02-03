The Rock Wanted To Face Sting At WrestleMania 21, Reveals WWE Legend Jim Ross

WWE was seeing huge changes in 2005 as many WCW superstars were joining the company. Many A-list superstars like Goldberg joined the company that year. However, the face of WCW - Sting - didn’t sign a deal with WWE. According to The Rock’s mentor Jim Ross, WWE did everything they could to sign up Sting. They even offered him a WrestleMania 21 headliner against The Rock, but Sting didn’t agree.

Jim Ross said that The Rock was ready to work with Sting at WrestleMania 21. The match would have been one of the most iconic matches and would have gathered a lot of views. Jim Ross said that he talked to a lot of bookers during that time and they claimed that everyone in the company was talking about Sting vs The Rock.

“Rock knew in his heart that he could get a match out of Sting, who had been dormant for quite a while and I believe that too. So anyhow, yeah it was a topic we talked about," said Jim Ross.

While talking about Jim Ross’ comment, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that The Rock told him that he wants to face Sting, Macho Man Randy Savage or Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. In the end, The Rock didn’t feature in any match at WrestleMania 21. Apart from Sting, Rey Mysterio was also a big contender to face The Rock.

WWE: Sting wants to face Undertaker

WWE fans always wanted to see a match between The Undertaker and WCW superstar Sting. However, that never happened. When Sting returned to WWE in 2014, fans were convinced that he would face The Undertaker. However, the dream match didn’t happen as Sting faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31. After that, he went on to face Seth Rollins. In 2015, Sting left WWE after he suffered a neck injury. After that, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and made many special appearances in WWE. Although chances of Sting’s return to the WWE ring are quite slim, fans still believe that a match between The Deadman and Sting is possible. Earlier, while talking to fans, The Stinger laughingly said that he would love to face The Undertaker and he is open to everything.

