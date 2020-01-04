WWE: Winners Of 2020 Men’s And Women’s Royal Rumble Match Revealed

WWE Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. Until now, the company has revealed only a few matches for the January event. However, according to the WWE tradition, the upcoming PPV will surely have the two iconic Royal Rumble matches (Men’s Royal Rumble match and Women’s Royal Rumble match). The Royal Rumble match is a really important event as the winner goes on to headline WrestleMania (greatest WWE event). Many superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar and others have their name by winning the Royal Rumble in the past. They went on to become WWE legends.

Royal Rumble match winners revealed

Every superstar from the current and former WWE roster can participate in an upcoming Royal Rumble match. So, superstars from WWE NXT have the chance to prove their worth by winning the Royal Rumble match. According to rumours, that can happen. According to a wrestling expert, current NXT superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler can win the Women’s Royal Rumble match as she is the current favourite of WWE officials. This will be a huge step in Baszler’s career as she would be able to make an epic debut on WWE’s official roster.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is the favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Reigns only participated in one title match (Intercontinental Championship) last year and WWE would want to give the face of SmackDown a title shot. According to fans, Reigns will be an accurate rival for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Universal Championship if Daniel Bryan fails.

“The current betting favourites to win the Royal Rumble are Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns. They are now the betting favourites on a lot of betting sites, and many WWE officials and management staffs also voted them as favourites,” said thin Velae expert from Sportskeeda.

