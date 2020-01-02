Sheamus Can Make His Much-awaited Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Rumours

Sheamus is scheduled to make his much-awaited return to the WWE ring soon. According to Wrestling Inc, the Celtic Warrior can enter the WWE ring by the end of this month. This has forced fans to believe that Sheamus can appear in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV as it is also scheduled to happen by the end of January 2020. WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to happen on January 27, 2019 (January 28, 2019, in India) at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Sheamus recent WWE appearance

While fighting The New Day a few months ago, Sheamus got severely injured. Since then, he has been training to make a return. On September 19, 2019, rumours started that The Celtic Warrior may return to WWE. A few weeks later on SmackDown, Sheamus appeared on the screen and revealed that he will be making his comeback soon. Sheamus was seen saying that the blue brand show has turned soft and he'll be coming to change it.

Sheamus confirms his 2020 return

On January 1, 2019, Sheamus gave his fans a New Year’s surprise by sharing a picture of himself and writing - ‘2020 the next chapter’. In the picture, Sheamus can be seen in his old costume and avatar. The picture also shows the Celtic Warrior wearing his iconic necklace while screaming - ‘FELLA’. The picture makes one thing clear - it's that WWE wants to bring back the old Sheamus who had a huge fan base. Do you think Sheamus will take part in Royal Rumble? Do let us know in the comments section.

