Ronda Rousey Trolled By Fans For Showing Off Her Stocked Coronavirus Doomsday Reserves

other sports

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey recently shared a video on her Instagram page where she can be seen showing-off her coronavirus doomsday reserve, gets trolled.

Ronda Rousey

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey recently shared a video on her Instagram page where she can be seen showing off her coronavirus doomsday stash. In the video, Ronda Rousey said that she saw few people buy things in bulk to prepare for coronavirus. She then said that she and her husband Travis Browne are not at all worried as they have already prepared for the worst. The former UFC champion then showed off all the goods she has stored in bulk to prepare her for a doomsday scenario with the coronavirus pandemic going around.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey slams famous UFC ring girl getting paid more than fighters in throwback video

Ronda Rousey, who lives with her husband and kids on a sustainable ranch showed that she had a whole cooler filled with meats and a field full of vegetables. The former UFC champion also showed off her fruit trees and said that a “panic shopping list” doesn't exist for her or her family. She said she has been saving for years and now she is prepared if something bad happens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Also Read l Ronda Rousey says UFC is no longer a priority in her life after fans demand her return

Ronda Rousey coronavirus comment: Fans troll Ronda Rousey for showing off her coronavirus doomsday stash

After Ronda Rousey posted the video, fans started trolling her. Some said that coronavirus is not a thing to joke about, while others said Ronda Rousey is showing off how rich she is. One even said that the video disrespects everyone who is currently suffering from coronavirus.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey to Chuck Lidell: Top UFC superstars who have featured in Hollywood

Ronda Rousey coronavirus comment: Ronda Rousey responds to negative comments

Ronda Rousey reacted on the negative comments and said that she was not disrespecting anyone. She said she was also not showing off her money, because anyone can do what she has been doing for years. She then said that she and her husband have been farming vegetable wastes like roots for years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Also Read l Will The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey show up at WrestleMania 36?

First Published:
COMMENT
