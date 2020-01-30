Ronda Rousey Wants To FIGHT WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, Return Rumours Float

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE ever since she lost her RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch. Even though she has stayed away from the limelight, she has made it a point to keep up with WWE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet reportedly has her eyes set on the WWE NXT Championship.

Ronda Rousey names her favourite rival

Ronda Rousey wants to take on Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE NXT Champion. The Black and Gold brand has held its own since joining the Red and Blue brand on the main roster. WWE NXT even managed to dominate RAW and SmackDown at the Survivor Series.

Ronda Rousey also talked about whom Charlotte Flair (who won the Royal Rumble last week) should wrestle at WrestleMania. She said that Charlotte Flair should pick Mosh Pit Kid. In Sunday’s match, Charlotte Flair reigned supreme in the 30-women Rumble. During Monday night’s RAW, she even teased that she had decided who her WrestleMania opponent will be.

Ronda Rousey, who has stayed away from WWE, has a contract with the company that will expire in April 2021. In an interview with People magazine, she said that she was trying to figure out how to balance family and career without having to compromise on either of them.

Whether or not this match comes to fruition, only time will tell. One thing is for sure, fans can't wait to see Ronda Rousey back in the ring.

