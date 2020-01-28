The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Was Told About His WWE Royal Rumble Victory

WWE News

Drew McIntyre recently talked about receiving an opportunity to compete at the biggest stage of WWE in an interview with Bleacher Report. Read on for more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drew McIntyre

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew Mclntyre will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 at Tampa, Florida. Drew Mclntyre recently talked about receiving an opportunity to compete at the biggest stage of WWE in an interview with Bleacher Report. He gave the interview after his win at Royal Rumble 2020.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WWE World Championship Title At WrestleMania 36

Also Read | Drew McIntyre Dedicates WWE Royal Rumble Win To Wife With Adorable Message

Drew Mclntyre's interesting revelation

Talking to Bleacher Report, Drew Mclntyre made an interesting revelation. The men’s Royal Rumble winner stated that he didn’t know whether he is going to win the match until a day before the match. He was informed about the decision a while ago before the match.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre To Finally Get His Due; Edge Could Make Sensational Return

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

Drew Mclntyre stated that he has learned from his experience that a performer should just go with the flow. Also, Drew Mclntyre added that sports entertainers and wrestlers don’t get the credit they deserve.

Also Read | WWE News: Daniel Bryan Becomes The No. 1 Contender For Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

Also Read | Royal Rumble Highlights: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair Draw Cheers From Special Night

Vince McMahon had predicted that Drew Mclntyre will be the future WWE World Champion back in 2009. And now it seems like Vince McMahon is turning his words into reality.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA