Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Superstars Who Have Announced Their Participation

This week’s WWE SmackDown was the last blue brand show before WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Many superstars including John Morrison, The Miz and Kofi Kingston entered themselves in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the episode. John Morrison was the 26th WWE superstar to confirm his presence in the much-awaited match. Dana Brooke, on the other hand, became the seventh superstar to announce her participation in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. Royal Rumble 2020 will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The updated list of WWE superstars who will appear at Men's Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, The Miz, John Morrison, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe.

The updated list of WWE superstars who will appear at Women's Royal Rumble 2020

Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Carmella, Dana Brooke

Men's Royal Rumble 2020: Superstars who fans can expect to see

26 WWE superstars have announced their participation in the 30-Men Royal Rumble and none of them is from WWE NXT. According to many, one WWE NXT superstar can make his Royal Rumble debut on Sunday. Many believe that Keith Lee can participate in the match as all the other A-list NXT superstars have already made their PPV debut. There is also a thin chance of wrestlers like Cain Velasquez, Edge, Booker T and others to make an appearance.

Women's Royal Rumble 2020: Superstars who fans can expect to see

Out of 30 superstars, only seven have announced their participation. According to fans, many WWE NXT superstars can make their Royal Rumble debut in the upcoming match. Some also wish to see WWE legends like Lita and Trish Stratus make an appearance.

