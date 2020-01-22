Edge Opens Up On Rumours Of WWE Return At Upcoming Royal Rumble 2020

Ahead of Royal Rumble, there are a lot of rumours floating around about the superstars who will make their comebacks. There are already speculations that stars like Goldberg, Ronda Rousey and Paige will use the event to come back to the ring. The latest rumour is that WWE Hall of Famer Edge might return to WWE during the Royal Rumble.

Darn right @WWETheBigShow as I read this I have a book in my hand in a coffee shop. I read 72 books last year. So @AmyKitcher tell Gwen don’t listen to them! Trust me, you will be so far ahead in the game kiddo. Keep it up! https://t.co/OhDDFzyXuF — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 15, 2020

Edge wants to return

Speculations are rife that Edge would come out of retirement for one last hurrah at Rumble. In the past, the former WWE champion has said that he would like to return for one more fight inside the squared circle. There are rumours that Edge has signed a new contract with WWE, signalling his return to active wrestling.

During an interview, the Hall of Famer laughed off the speculations. Edge said that he had no idea where these rumours originated from.

My how a decade can change things. In 2011 I was forced to retire from wrestling while I was WWE World Heavyweight Champ. From there, acting serendipitously fell in my lap and I fell in love with it. I married my… https://t.co/UUen98MsK4 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 1, 2020

Edge said that the last time he was in Pittsburg (where WWE’s medical centre is located) was in 2013 to get his wrist fused. He also refuted claims that he has signed a new contract with WWE. Edge said that he would know if he had signed an agreement, which he hasn’t.