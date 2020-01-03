Chris Jericho Does Not Rule Out WWE Return Amidst Enjoying AEW Challenge

Chris Jericho is having a dream run on All Entertainment Wrestling (AEW). The best heel in professional wrestling and his heel stable – the inner circle – dazzle AEW Dynamite every time they appear on it. However, The Y2K is not yet ready to give up on WWE. During a recent interview, Chris Jericho alluded that there is always a chance that he might return to the WWE.

20 years ago I asked lockon27 to marry me and 20 years later we renewed our lifelong commitments to each other, surrounded by our children & closest friends and family! What a Celebrashon of life and love!! The next… https://t.co/vs69c3dxHt — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 3, 2020

Chris Jericho's WWE return

However, he quickly added that he prefers AEW over WWE because, at the former, he has helped build something from scratch. Jericho said that the unknown aspects of creating something fresh and new appeals to him. He added that WWE was familiar and if he were to return, he knew where exactly he stood with the company and the pecking order.

Well it’s no surprise that #LeChampion is the top selling talent of ALL of 2019 on @OneHourTees! Go to https://t.co/aMYDaOzD6x and continue to buy ALL of my cool shit....NOW! @AEWrestling @ Pro Wrestling Tees https://t.co/bOA754u6Ed — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 2, 2020

But at AEW, navigating unchartered waters made the possibility of achieving more unlimited, according to Chris Jericho. He said that the idea of the unknown appealed to him and Chris Jericho felt that the fans loved the idea of an alternative to the WWE. Jericho has made no secret of the fact that AEW has given him creative freedom and helped revitalize his character. He has currently signed a 3-year deal with the brand up until 2021. Fans can catch Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, where he is feuding with Jon Moxley.

