Rusev Controversially Tweets About WWE Giving Him '60-day Ultimatum In 2013'

WWE superstar Rusev made a controversial tweet recently. He wrote about his relationship with WWE. Rusev revealed on Twitter that the 'Bulgarian Brute' was once told that he had 60 days to improve his performance or he would be fired from the WWE.

The Decade!

2010-Taxi Driver, 11-WWE/Tore ACL,12-broken neck,13-60 days to get better or fired,14-Main Roster,15-Tank,16-got married,17-Shoulder surgery/RUSEVDAY WAS BORN,18-Undertaker,19-US Citizen,20-30 CANT WAIT — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2020

Rusev, who is a three-time United States Champion, mentioned an interesting fact in a tweet about his major moments that have occurred in his life over the last decade. It ranged from his life back in 2010 when he worked as a taxi driver to 2019, when he became a United States citizen. Meanwhile, when Rusev reached the year 2013, he mentioned about the ultimatum that was given to him by the WWE.

Rusev’s current status in WWE

Rusev, who was once given an ultimatum to perform better, is now one of the most well-known WWE superstars on the roster after seven years. Rusev began 2019 with a tag team match alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. However, in September 2019, he established himself as a singles competitor and he got involved in a storyline with ex-wife Lana and Bobby Lashley. In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Rusev jumped out of the wedding cake of Lana and Bobby Lashley and ruined their wedding by beating up Lashley. This storyline now also involves Liv Morgan and will be extended in the upcoming weeks of 2020.

Why is everyone SO surprised that @YaOnlyLivvOnce is in love with me? @RusevBUL is still in love with me. All my ex’s are still in love with me.The entire @WWEUniverse is in love with me they are just not brave enough like Liv to come and admit her truth!So don’t hate appreciate — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 3, 2020

