WWE: Rusev And Zack Ryder React To WWE Superstars Being Released By The Company

WWE News

After WWE officially released Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension, many WWE superstars took to Twitter and said their goodbyes to their former colleagues

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

After WWE officially released Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor (The Ascension), many WWE superstars took to Twitter and said their goodbyes to their former colleagues. Former Tag-Team Champion Zack Ryder took to Twitter and shared many pictures featuring all the released superstars. Rusev, on the other hand, took to Twitter and said his goodbyes to his former rival and friend Luke Harper. When a fan asked why Rusev didn’t ask for his release, the Bulgarian Brute thrashed the fan for his spelling mistake.

WWE: Sin Cara and Viktor of the Ascension react to their release

Why Sin Cara requested his release from the WWE?

Sin Cara tweeted the reason why he wanted to leave WWE a few weeks ago. In the tweet, the veteran superstar thanked WWE for the great opportunity but also revealed that he feels like he's stuck in a place where he's not valued as an athlete or a talent. He added that he has worked hard and polished his skills. He has been loyal, respectful, a team player and has waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything he can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or he feels that the opportunity will never come. 

Published:
