WWE: Rusev And Zack Ryder React To WWE Superstars Being Released By The Company

After WWE officially released Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor (The Ascension), many WWE superstars took to Twitter and said their goodbyes to their former colleagues. Former Tag-Team Champion Zack Ryder took to Twitter and shared many pictures featuring all the released superstars. Rusev, on the other hand, took to Twitter and said his goodbyes to his former rival and friend Luke Harper. When a fan asked why Rusev didn’t ask for his release, the Bulgarian Brute thrashed the fan for his spelling mistake.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio set to defend his United States Championship title against AJ Styles

Salute to one of the Best @LukeHarperWWE — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 8, 2019

Because that’s not how you spell WHY https://t.co/PtNcw41vcJ — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 8, 2019

Also Read l WWE: John Cena praises Shane McMahon; the latter set to appear on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

WWE: Sin Cara and Viktor of the Ascension react to their release

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

Also Read l WWE: Tommaso Ciampa calls Roman Reigns a ‘dream opponent’ and Randy Orton a ‘dream mentor’

Why Sin Cara requested his release from the WWE?

Sin Cara tweeted the reason why he wanted to leave WWE a few weeks ago. In the tweet, the veteran superstar thanked WWE for the great opportunity but also revealed that he feels like he's stuck in a place where he's not valued as an athlete or a talent. He added that he has worked hard and polished his skills. He has been loyal, respectful, a team player and has waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything he can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or he feels that the opportunity will never come.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rusev and Lana to officially divorce on Monday Night RAW