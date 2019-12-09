WWE RAW: Rusev And Lana To Officially Divorce On Monday Night RAW

After several weeks of high-octane drama, marital strife, restraining orders and arrests, Lana and Rusev have finally decided to divorce each other on the upcoming WWE RAW. Lana will be separating from Rusev on paper and will be completing official formalities on WWE RAW. The couple who will be separating on December 9, 2019, in a WWE segment, got married on July 26, 2016.

Watch Rusev and Lana getting married on a beach

WWE RAW: Lana and Rusev to end their marriage

Lana and Rusev's controversial relationship

The whole Rusev-Lana controversy started with an unexpected kiss. Bobby Lashley returned to WWE RAW when Seth Rollins and Rusev were in a match for the Universal Championship. Right before these two could end the match, Bobby Lashley entered and the most unexpected part of the show was when Rusev’s ex-partner Lana kissed Lashley in front of him.

I’m here to make history .... even if I have to go places that I really don’t want to go... that’s what history makers do. https://t.co/PhY5qBqu17 — Lana (@LanaWWE) December 9, 2019

Last week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Lana was arrested on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW with her current boyfriend, Bobby Lashley. After her arrest, she also posted mugshots of herself and boyfriend Bobby Lashley on her Twitter handle. Lana was arrested during Bobby Lashley’s second consecutive match against Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. Lashley and Lana brought in Nashville officials to have a game in their surveillance. However, the match was stopped in between as Rusev (Lana's husband) came out of the audience to attack Lashley. But the Nashville officials didn’t stop, and this led to an argument between Lashley and the officials. In return, Bobby Lashley was arrested, and meanwhile, Lana slapped a police official, present at the incident. This led to her arrest too.

