WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Set To Defend His United States Championship Title Against AJ Styles

After winning the WWE United States Championship from AJ Styles a few weeks ago, Rey Mysterio is set to defend his US title against the Phenomenal One in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Fans believe that the match between the two may end without any result because WWE would want both the superstars to face each other again at the upcoming TLC PPV. However, it looks like AJ Styles is ready to take his US title back from the Masked Luchador in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio defeats AJ Styles to become the United States Champion

AJ Styles dominated the starting few minutes of the match. Soon though, the Masked Luchador got out and pushed Styles to the ropes to deliver a 619. He was not successful as the 619 took out the referee allowing The O.C. to interrupt and punish Rey Mysterio. Randy Orton came in and took out The O.C. before delivering an RKO to Styles. Rey Mysterio took advantage of the situation and pinned Styles for a win.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio celebrates with son Dominik

After winning the title, Mysterio was seen celebrating with his son Dominik and revealed that he was thinking of retiring from wrestling. However, because of his son, he came back to WWE. Rey Mysterio then talked about Survivor Series and said that fans might not have seen him winning the WWE Championship title against Brock Lesnar. Still, they witnessed a double 619 and a double frog slap. He ended the celebration by saying that he dedicates his win to his fans and especially his Latin brother and sister. Rey Mysterio then hugged his son and left the ring with fans cheering his name.

