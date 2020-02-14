Jim Ross Misgenders Trans Wrestler Nyla Rose& Refuses To Apologise, Calls It 'human Error'

American actress and professional wrestler Nyla Rose became the first-ever trans woman to win a championship in a major American wrestling promotion. Rose defeated Japanese star Riho to become the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) women's world champion and created ripples across the wrestling fans.

However, the match ended in a controversy after the television commentator Jim Ross misgendered Rose when she was celebrating her victory. As the 37-year-old celebrated her victory in the latest edition of AEW Dynamite match, Ross called her "the king of the mountain."

Since it was a significant moment for the LGBTQ+ community in an industry which is dominated by straight men, Ross’ comments were frowned upon on social media. Netizens called out the “ignorance” of Ross for mistaking the gender of a trans woman.

Check the reactions:

AEW gotta pull Jim Ross from commentary for calling Nyla Rose "King of the Mountain" — Final Fantasy Ron (@MondayNightRon) February 13, 2020

Nyla Rose is the King of the mountain in the women’s division



Jim Ross



💀#AEWDynamite — Death is not defeat (@ChrisSinister86) February 13, 2020

So @JRsBBQ not only called #NylaRose King of the mountain, but also signed off the latest @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling Dynamitu episode with “See you Monday in Atlanta”, unless we are experiencing a new Monday night war that’s a couple big botches there #timetoretire? — Umar Kankiya (@umarkankiya) February 13, 2020

Calls it 'human error'

Ross dismissed the criticism by calling it a “human error” and didn't offer any apology. Some netizens even defended his comment saying the commentator would never "intentionally misgender" a trans person on national tv.

Appreciate your timely criticism Umar.



It’s called human error. Hopefully you will never experience such. 🤠 https://t.co/9LDg6rOK4v — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 13, 2020

