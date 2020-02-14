The Debate
Jim Ross Misgenders Trans Wrestler Nyla Rose& Refuses To Apologise, Calls It 'human Error'

Rest of the World News

Jim Ross misgendered professional wrestler Nyla Rose after she became the first-ever transwoman to win a championship in a major American wrestling promotion.

Jim Ross

American actress and professional wrestler Nyla Rose became the first-ever trans woman to win a championship in a major American wrestling promotion. Rose defeated Japanese star Riho to become the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) women's world champion and created ripples across the wrestling fans.

However, the match ended in a controversy after the television commentator Jim Ross misgendered Rose when she was celebrating her victory. As the 37-year-old celebrated her victory in the latest edition of AEW Dynamite match, Ross called her "the king of the mountain."

Since it was a significant moment for the LGBTQ+ community in an industry which is dominated by straight men, Ross’ comments were frowned upon on social media. Netizens called out the “ignorance” of Ross for mistaking the gender of a trans woman.

Check the reactions:

Calls it 'human error'

Ross dismissed the criticism by calling it a “human error” and didn't offer any apology. Some netizens even defended his comment saying the commentator would never "intentionally misgender" a trans person on national tv.

