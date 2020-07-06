WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley Intimidates Civilian At A Restaurant: WATCH

In recent months, Bobby Lashley's WWE career has enjoyed a revival of sorts after his controversial feud with Rusev involving Lana ended. With WWE veteran MVP in his corner, Bobby Lashley has been built as a legitimate threat in WWE, and he almost managed to beat WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title. While Lashley's next feud remains unclear, his manager, MVP, made sure the former ECW World Champion got some attention after he posted a video to his Instagram handle where Lashley was a seen terrorising a civilian in a restaurant.

Bobby Lashley restaurant video; watch

The video was posted on Friday night, just around the time SmackDown aired from the Performance Center. The video shows MVP and Bobby Lashley walking into Miller's Ale House in Orlando, Florida before they appeared to enter into an altercation with a man in a mask. The man asks the duo what their problem is. In the video, Lashley is quick to grab the man by his collar before pinning him against the wall. MVP then asks the man whether he has a problem. Intimidated by the presence of Lashley, the man says no, after which Lashley drops him before entering the restaurant.

Although his next feud remains unclear, the company's efforts to build his character suggests the creatives have some plan for the former United States Champion. Neither Lashley nor MVP have so far been booked for the upcoming pay-per-view Extreme Rules. However, the previous week, MVP scored a huge win over US Champion Apollo Crews. It could be possible that the company books a match between Lashley or MVP against Apollo Crews for the US Title at the PPV.

Last month, it was reported Bobby Lashley was set for an extended push with Paul Heyman working as RAW's executive director. However, Heyman's demotion from the executive position meant Lashley's WWE push was once again questioned by fans. The footage of Lashley threatening a civilian might suggest Lashley's push in WWE is not yet over.

Meanwhile, Lashley recently admitted that he would love to face Brock Lesnar inside the WWE ring. Since Lashley made his WWE return in 2018, fans have been demanding a match-up between Lashley and Lesnar. Speaking to Wrestling Audio, Lashley said: "Look here, this is what I think and I had this conversation with somebody that’s really close with him and at the time I was like ‘Why aren’t we making this happen?’ I mean it’s not something that I don’t want, it’s something that I want." Brock Lesnar has not made a WWE appearance since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

(Image Credits: MVP Instagram Handle)