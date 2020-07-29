Triple H Claims That No One Is Allowed To Enter A WWE Set Without Negative COVID-19 Test

For the past few months, WWE has been broadcasting all their shows and events from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, top WWE executive, Triple H – real name Paul Michael Levesque – opened up about WWE’s COVID-19 testing procedure and revealed the various measures WWE is talking to keep employees safe. While speaking at WWE’s annual shareholders' meeting, Triple H made it clear that the health and safety of WWE officials, superstars and others are the company’s top priorities.

Triple H reveals the steps WWE is taking to keep employees safe from COVID-19

Triple H revealed that since mid-March, WWE has been producing content behind closed doors with only essential personnel in attendance, while following the guidelines set by WWE’s medical team. “The protocol for these closed sets are extraordinary and include heightened safety and sanitizing during use, long-duration electrostatic and anti-microbial sprays and coatings, pandemic level cleanings, and disinfecting between and after our events,” Triple H said. The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that the promotion tests every talent, production crew and employees before every show, content production, and other times.

Triple H claimed that WWE has made a rule that all the officials working in the “closed set” have to wear masks, perform social distancing and sanitise themselves. WWE superstars can take off their masks only when they step into the ring to perform. Triple H then claimed that if a person tests positive for COVID-19, he/she must have to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. They can only return to work after they go through a battery of tests and test negative for the deadly virus.

“In the event of a positive test result, individuals must self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, will not be cleared to work until they are symptom-free and test negative. Extensive contact tracing is done following any positive test,” Triple H added.

Currently, WWE is on the road to SummerSlam 2020. WWE announced two major championship matches on Monday Night RAW for its biggest summer event. At the upcoming PPV, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton, while WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits will face the duo of Andrade & Angel Garza.

Image Source: WWE.com