Triple H, AJ Styles, Others Send Heartfelt Message For Kairi Sane After Her WWE Departure

On this week’s WWE RAW, Kairi Sane was attacked by Bayley backstage while Asuka was facing Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s championship. After the show, WWE announced that Kairi Sane is willingly leaving WWE to go back to Japan to live with her husband. According to fans, she was attacked on WWE RAW so that her character could be written off from the ongoing Sasha Banks vs Asuka feud.

“I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Sane, while bidding goodbye to the WWE Universe.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

WWE Superstars send a heartfelt message for Kairi Sane

Recently, WWE superstars and legends like Triple H, AJ Styles, Natalya and others took to Twitter and reacted to Kairi Sane’s departure. While Natalya said that she “loves” Sane, AJ Styles hailed her as one of the best performers in the industry. Triple H, on the other hand, shared some pictures from the 2017 May Young Classics tournament which Kairi Sane won. Triple H also admitted that he’s proud of Sane’s in-ring growth and claimed that she has a unique ability to capture hearts and minds.

A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!)

Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE. pic.twitter.com/mkUukw4SGw — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2020

@KairiSaneWWE will be missed in the @WWE From the elbow to the forearm you are one of the best. The truth is there is no place like home. Thank you for sharing your time and hard work with us. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 29, 2020

Kairi Sane’s WWE career

In 2017, Kairi Sane competed in the prestigious May Young Classics tournament. She defeated multiple A-listers like Bianca Belair, Tessa Blanchard and Dakota Kai in the qualifiers before taking down Shayna Baszler in the finals to win the tournament. She again defeated Shayna Baszler at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV PPV, to become the NXT Women’s champion. However, at the 2018 WWE Evolution PPV, Baszler finally came out on top to win back her title.

She continued to feud with Baszler, before moving to the main roster. At the main roster, she teamed up with her mentor Asuka and the two created ‘The Kabuki Warriors’. The Kabuki Warriors went on the win the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship before losing it back to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The Kabuki Warriors’ last feud was with current champions Bayley and Sasha Banks which ended with Sane’s departure.

Image Source: Kairi Sane - Instagram