Sasha Banks And Bayley Retain Their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Against The Kabuki Warriors

WWE RAW Women’s champion Asuka is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, and as the PPV edges closer, WWE is doing a number of things to hype up the Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud. Earlier, WWE allowed Asuka to spit green mist on Banks’ face, and this week, WWE fixed a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The Golden Role Models (Sasha Banks & Bayley) and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane). The two teams faced each other in the main event of this week’s WWE RAW where the champions Sasha Banks & Bayley retained their title.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Sasha Banks and Bayley win, Kevin Owens stuns Seth Rollins: WWE News

WWE RAW results: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Golden Role Models (Sasha Banks & Bayley) defeat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) to retain their title

Ahead of their title defence, Sasha Banks and Bayley appeared in the ring and played a tribute video where they can be seen dominating the WWE women’s roster. When Asuka and Kairi Sane entered the ring, Banks and Bayley tried to attack them, but The Kabuki Warriors quickly took them down. After returning from the break, the match started and Kairi Sane took control by attacking the champions. She then delivered a sliding elbow to Sasha Banks which earned her two counts. A double hip attack by The Kabuki Warriors drove Banks and Bayley off the apron.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: New WWE US title revealed, Asuka beats Bayley: WWE News

Sasha Banks soon recovered and took down Asuka before hitting Sane with a big boot. The Champions took control and sent The Pirate Princess into the plexiglass surrounding the ringside area. The Golden Role Models kept punishing Sane, but Asuka came in for the save. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion tried to fight back, but Sasha Banks took her down with the Meteora. Later in the match, Kairi Sane hit Banks with the In-Sane Elbow, but Bayley broke her pin attempt. Asuka entered the ring and attacked Bayley which distracted Sane. Sasha Banks took advantage of the moment and trapped Sane in the Bank Statement for the submission victory.

Also Read l WWE RAW results and highlights: Rollins vows to sacrifice Mysterio, Banks and Ziggler win

Also Read l WWE RAW results and highlights: Big Show confronts Orton; Rey Mysterio attacks Rollins

Image Source: WWE.com