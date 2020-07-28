Sasha Banks Defeats Asuka, Becomes The New WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Last week, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon appeared on the screen and made it clear that Sasha Banks is not the official WWE RAW Women’s Champion. She then announced a rematch between Sasha Banks and Asuka with the title changing via pinfall, submission, disqualification, count-out or interference. This week, Sasha Banks and Bayley came up with an incredible plan which caused Asuka to leave the ring in the middle of the match, which led to Banks becoming the new and official WWE RAW Women’s Champion via count-out.

As Asuka was about to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, footage of Bayley attacking Kairi Sane backstage made its way to the screen. This distracted Asuka and the Empress of the Tomorrow left the ring to save her friend from Bayley, causing the count-out. According to fans, the Sasha Banks vs Asuka feud will continue for a couple more weeks. The two could face each other at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV, where Asuka could win her championship back.

WWE RAW results: Sasha Banks defeats Asuka to become the new champion

As soon as the bell rang, Bayley distracted Kairi Sane and forced her to chase her backstage where the two brawled. In the ring, Asuka took the fight to Sasha Banks but The Boss turned the tides by escaping an armbar and attacking Asuka's injured left leg. Asuka tried to hit a backfist but Sasha Banks ducked and performed a roll-up for a near fall. The two trapped each other in their submission moves before Banks dropped Asuka leg-first on the announce table.

Asuka barely broke the 10-count but was again trapped in a crossface. However, she reversed Banks’ move into an ankle lock. The footage of Bayley attacking Sane then appeared on the screen which distracted Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow left the ring to save her friend, taking the 10-count loss, losing the title in the process. The segment ended with a furious Asuka leaving the locker room screaming.

WWE RAW results: Kairi Sane says goodbye to WWE

After WWE RAW went off-air, WWE announced that Kairi Sane is willingly leaving WWE to go back to Japan and live with her husband. She was attacked on WWE RAW so that her character could be written off the ongoing Sasha Banks vs Asuka feud. “I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Sane, while bidding goodbye to the WWE Universe.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com