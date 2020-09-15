Chris Jericho Says He Still Talks To Vince McMahon, Seth Rollins, Edge Despite Leaving WWE

Even though Chris Jericho is now an AEW superstar through and through, the fact that he worked with WWE for more than a decade hasn't gone remiss. Naturally, Chris Jericho worked with a slew of superstars in the promotion and recently revealed that he is still in contact with some of them. During the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream, the former WWE and AEW Champion was asked which WWE superstars he is still in contact with. In reply, Chris Jericho said that he still talks to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and others.

However, Chris Jericho later took Vince McMahon’s name, which raised many an eyebrow. Chris Jericho and the WWE CEO parted ways in an unpleasant manner as the two had several disagreements, especially during Jericho’s last few months in the company. Chris Jericho had earlier stated in his podcast that he was unhappy with the way his character was being portrayed in WWE. He recalled that when he took the same up with Vince McMahon, the WWE CEO didn’t listen and the two had a disagreement, which is when Y2J decided to leave the company.

Also Read l Seth Rollins Wants To Work With WWE Hall Of Famer Edge In The Future: WWE News

Chris Jericho says he doesn’t talk to WWE superstars that often

Later, Chris Jericho revealed that though he talks to many WWE superstars and officials, there’s no one he talks to every day. He explained that he and the WWE superstars are on two different ‘plans, areas and worlds’ so everyone has to keep working on themselves. While ending his answer, Chris Jericho sent his love and respect to the WWE superstars.

“I talk to Kevin Owens, I still text Seth Rollins once in a while, couple of guys in NXT, Drake Maverick, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre - those types of guys. I talk to Edge from time to time. I talk to Vince from time to time. But as far as someone you talk to every day, not really,” said Chris Jericho.

Also Read l Christian Wants Edge To Face Seth Rollins And AJ Styles After Feud With Orton Concludes

What’s next for Chris Jericho?

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager faced and defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a tag-team match. Afterwards, Jericho announced that he and Jake Hager will go after the AEW World Tag-Team Championship which is currently being held by FTR. Fans speculate that the two duos could clash during AEW Dynamite’s Anniversary show, which is scheduled to take place on October 14.

Also Read l Seth Rollins believes Dominik’s SummerSlam performance will “put him on the map”: WWE News

Also Read l Vince McMahon allegedly scrapped THIS SummerSlam idea from Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Image Source: AEW.com, WWE.com