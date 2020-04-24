Triple H Got Beat Up By A Cancer-battling Kid To Fulfill His Dreams Back In 2015; Watch

WWE Superstar Triple H earned fans' respect and thrilled the WWE universe when he allowed a child battling cancer to beat him up inside the WWE ring. It was an emotional incident to witness, as seven-year-old kid Connor Michalek was battling cancer at that point and Triple H fulfilled his dream of meeting the WWE superstars in person. Unfortunately, a few days later Connor Michalek lost his battle against cancer, but the WWE universe decided to pay homage to the little man by setting up a fund-raising organisation for cancer patients by the name, ‘Connor’s cure’. Here’s how the seven-year-old kid defeated Triple H inside the WWE ring.

WWE: When Triple H got beaten up by cancer battling the kid

WWE has always been active in social work and showcased their charity once again when they turned Connor Michalek’s dream of meeting his favourite WWE superstars into reality. The seven-year-old kid was a WWE fan and Daniel Bryan was his favourite wrestler.

To fulfil Connor’s dream, WWE officials invited him to a Monday Night RAW segment where numerous WWE wrestlers met him in person. However, the biggest surprise came when Triple H invited him inside the WWE ring and decided to have a cheeky battle with him. Connor Michalek delivered a thud on Triple H and left ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ on the mat while he put the WWE Championship around his shoulders.

WWE Throwback: Connor into WWE Hall of Fame

Later in 2015 after Connor’s unfortunate demise, WWE decided to add him to the WWE Hall of Fame and also dedicated a warrior award to him. Triple H has already spent 25 years in WWE and the next segment of Friday Night Segment is going to celebrate that feat. Triple H's moment with Connor Michalek is seen as one of the most memorable moments in WWE's recent history.

