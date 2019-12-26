WWE News: Kurt Angle Makes Bold Prediction On Seth Rollins And AOP's Future

After turning into a heel, Seth Rollins has been having quite a run on WWE. The once-popular babyface has joined hands with the Authors of Pain and assumed leadership of the AOP. His move has received the approval of WWE veteran Kurt Angle.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: John Cena's ‘Ruthless’ Debut Against Kurt Angle Makes Fans Nostalgic

Also Read | WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Current Role At WWE RAW

The WWE Hall of Famer recently held a Q&A session on his Facebook page and answered questions from his fans. When asked about his opinion on Seth Rollins aligning himself with the AOP, Kurt Angle said that Rollins made a smart decision. Comparing the AOP under Rollins’ leadership to Team Angle of 2003, Kurt Angle announced that the trio are destined to win championships together.

WWE News: Kurt Angle called Rollins and AOP animals

Kurt Angle said that Rollins and AOP are going to have one hell of a run. Calling them animals, Kurt Angle pointed out that all of them will win gold (just like Team Angle in 2013) and Seth was smart to team up with them.



Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Confesses To The Time When He Accidentally Choked Kurt Angle

Also Read | The Day Seth Rollins Made His Much-awaited WWE Debut With Roman Reigns And Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins completed his transformation into a WWE villain after he aligned himself with the Authors of Pain on Monday Night RAW. Rollins joined hands with AOP to take down Kevin Owens. Then, the trio lay waste to Rey Mysterio and announced Samoa Joe on RAW Christmas Special. Justifying his turning into a heel, Rollins had claimed that the WWE universe had mistreated him.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Temporarily Stopped Using His Finishing Move - The Stomp

In 2003, Kurt Angle was the champion on SmackDown while his teammates Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas held the tag team titles. It remains to be seen if Kurt Angle’s prediction will come true.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Talks Recent WWE Releases; Sees Luke Harper In Japan Pro Wrestling

Watch Seth Rollins and AOP teaming up