Big Show Makes Dramatic WWE Comeback, Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP In 6-Man Match

WWE News

WWE Superstar Big Show made a surprising return to the Monday Night WWE RAW. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Read to know more about his return.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Big Show

WWE Superstar Big Show made a surprising return to the Monday Night WWE RAW. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for a six-man Tag Team match against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain (AOP). Eventually, in the end, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and AOP via disqualification.

What led to this match?

The AOP and Seth Rollins have been brutal to some superstars on WWE RAW for a while now. They have brutally attacked anyone who came in the way of the former WWE Universal Champion. It is more of assault by Seth Rollins and AOP. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe have been their victims so far. There was a massive brawl between Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins, AOP in the last episode of WWE RAW.

Last week’s brawl on WWE RAW led to this six-man tag team match on Monday's WWE RAW. However, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe didn’t have the third man against Seth Rollins and two superstars from AOP. And, they needed a superstar who would not be blindsided by Seth Rollins and his cronies.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe were successful in keeping the third partner's name secret until the familiar entry music was played. It was Big Show, who emerged from the stage. With the world's largest superstar joining the two, Seth Rollins and The AOP faced heavy opposition.

Published:
COMMENT
