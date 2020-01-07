Big Show Makes Dramatic WWE Comeback, Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP In 6-Man Match

WWE Superstar Big Show made a surprising return to the Monday Night WWE RAW. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for a six-man Tag Team match against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain (AOP). Eventually, in the end, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and AOP via disqualification.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar And Big Show Broke The Ring On WWE SmackDown In 2003

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Talks About Big Show's Disgusting Poop Story Inside The Ring

What led to this match?

The AOP and Seth Rollins have been brutal to some superstars on WWE RAW for a while now. They have brutally attacked anyone who came in the way of the former WWE Universal Champion. It is more of assault by Seth Rollins and AOP. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe have been their victims so far. There was a massive brawl between Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins, AOP in the last episode of WWE RAW.

Also Read | WWE: Big Show Celebrates 10th Angry Birds Anniversary With Fans In NYC, Watch Video

Also Read | Big Show Net Worth, Salary, WWE Comeback And Upcoming Netflix Series

Last week’s brawl on WWE RAW led to this six-man tag team match on Monday's WWE RAW. However, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe didn’t have the third man against Seth Rollins and two superstars from AOP. And, they needed a superstar who would not be blindsided by Seth Rollins and his cronies.

Also Read | Big Show Warns Cain Velasquez To Beware Of 'Monster' Brock Lesnar

If we work our bodies, 9 times out of 10, we MUST warm up before pushing ourselves. Take the same approach with mind and soul. Even just a few minutes of reflection, foresight, and perspective before you “hit the ground running” might just help you run better. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: AOP, Seth Rollins Brutalise Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe After KO

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe were successful in keeping the third partner's name secret until the familiar entry music was played. It was Big Show, who emerged from the stage. With the world's largest superstar joining the two, Seth Rollins and The AOP faced heavy opposition.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Seth Rollins And AOP Brutally Attack United States Champion Rey Mysterio