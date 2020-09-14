AJ Styles Challenges WWE Hall Of Famer Triple H To A Match At WrestleMania

A couple of days ago, AJ Styles declared interest in retiring Triple H from pro-wrestling and The Phenomenal One has now challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. In a recent Twitch stream, a fan asked AJ Styles whether he would want to work with The Game at WrestleMania, to which The Phenomenal One replied saying that he would love to. AJ Styles said there are a number of reasons why he wants to go up against Triple H. AJ Styles stated that Triple H is a wrestling legend and he would learn a lot while working with him. He then said that Triple H only has to give him a call and he’ll show up to fight him.

“There's always a reason - it's not just because he's Triple H. I always love getting to learn from guys like that. Wrestling The Undertaker was awesome for me. To have that - I've tagged with Triple H in Japan, but I've never went up against him,” said AJ Styles on Twitch.

Also Read l Daniel Cormier expresses wish to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania: WWE News

When AJ Styles and Triple H worked together before

AJ Styles and Triple H have worked with each other only once, but not in a singles match. In 2019, during a live show in Japan, Triple H joined AJ Styles and The OC to take down Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe in a Tag-Team match. Though WWE didn’t broadcast the show, the Japanese fans loved the event, especially with Triple H and AJ Styles featuring in the main event.

Triple H’s last in-ring appearance was at 2019’s Super ShowDown PPV where he was defeated by Randy Orton. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that he unofficially retired in 2019 but he will not make it official until the moment is right. Triple H said that he likes doing backstage work and seeing new superstars succeed in the promotion gives him a sense of satisfaction.

Also Read l Lana admits to making love with Rusev in WrestleMania 31 tank before John Cena fight

What’s next for AJ Styles?

AJ Styles is currently in a feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn. The superstars have traded blows in the past but fans speculate that the trio could soon face each other in Triple-Threat match for the title. Reports claim that AJ Styles would fail to win the Intercontinental Championship as WWE is thinking of including him in the Universal title picture.

Also Read l Undertaker vs AJ Styles was supposed to have a ‘Metallica’ twist: WWE News

Also Read l Braun Strowman reveals making it 'just in time' to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Image Source: WWE.com