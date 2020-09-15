WWE RAW Results: Retribution Attacks Drew McIntyre And Keith Lee; Rollins Defeats Dominik

On this week’s WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre faced Keith Lee in a singles match but Retribution interrupted the proceedings and attacked the pair, ending the match in a no-contest. RAW Women's Champion Asuka made an appearance as she defeated Mickie James to retain her title. However, after the match, Zelina Vega confronted the champion and slapped her, marking the beginning of a new feud. Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio also featured on the show as they faced each other in a Steel Cage match. The match was incredible wherein the Monday Night Messiah came out on top. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like The Street Profits vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley vs Erik, Aleister Black vs Kevin Owens and others.

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments this week

WWE RAW results: RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeats Mickie James

A soon as the bell rang, Asuka blasted Mickie James with a kick to the face. Mickie James fought back with some kicks of her own and even came close to pinning the champion but Asuka caught her with a devastating back elbow which dazed the challenger. Asuka then trapped Mickie James in the Asuka Lock and as she passed out. After Asuka was declared the winner, Zelina Vega confronted The Empress of Tomorrow and slapped her, starting a new feud.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage match

Ahead of the match, Seth Rollins told Murphy to stay back and not interrupt his match against Dominik. However, after seeing his master get punished, Murphy made his way to the ring with a kendo stick and tried to help Rollins. Dominik stole the kendo stick from Murphy and used it to batter Rollins. Dominik tried to escape the cage but Murphy distracted him by attacking Rey Mysterio. Murphy then attacked Dominik and stopped him from escaping the cage. In the chaos, Seth Rollins recovered and hit Dominik with a series of stomps to win the match. Rollins taunted the Mysterios on his way out but attacked Murphy before leaving. He threw him into the barricade and cage, leaving him on the floor, smarting.

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee ends in a No-Contest

Ahead of the main event, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee came face-to-face backstage and started a brawl after exchanging some words. Adam Pearce forced the two superstars to break it up and wait until the main event. The official bout between the two was just as heated.

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee fought with everything in their arsenal. Drew McIntyre tried to hit Keith Lee with a Claymore but The Limitless One ducked and grabbed the WWE Champion to deliver a Spirit Bomb. However, Drew McIntyre jumped out and the two started going back and forth. Right then, Retribution hit the ring and attacked McIntyre and Lee, ending the match in a No-Contest. The Hurt Business arrived and attacked Retribution until McIntyre and Lee recovered and took out everyone.

WWE RAW results: All that transpired on Monday Night RAW this week

Drew McIntyre challenges Randy Orton to an Ambulance match at Clash of Champions (WWE RAW grades: B)

Champions vs Champions match: The Street Profits defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE RAW grades: B+)

Cedric Alexander defeats Ricochet (WWE RAW grades: D)

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Asuka (c) defeats Mickie James (WWE RAW grades: C)

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeats Erik (WWE RAW grades: C)

Steel Cage match: Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio (WWE RAW grades: A)

Braun Strowman dominates RAW Underground (WWE RAW grades: C-)

Aleister Black defeats Kevin Owens (WWE RAW grades: C)

The Riott Squad defeats Natalya and Lana

The Riott Squad vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler announced for Clash of Champions (WWE RAW grades: D overall)

Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee ends in a No-Contest (WWE RAW grades: B-)

