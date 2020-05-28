Seth Rollins Net Worth, Relationship With Becky Lynch And WWE Career

In 2010, Colby Lopez made his NXT debut as "Seth Rollins" and went on to become the first NXT Champion. In 2012, Seth Rollins made his WWE debut with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as a part of the group called The Shield. Following the breakup of The Shield, Seth Rollins became a big heel in WWE and went on to fight some iconic WWE superstars like John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and many more.

He also became one of the few wrestlers to defeat "The Beast", Brock Lesnar. In a matter of a few years, Seth Rollins went from newcomer to showstopper. Seth Rollins is currently the biggest name in WWE and is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of the modern era. Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting described him as the most talented pro-wrestler he has ever seen or worked with.

Seth Rollins net worth

As of 2020, Seth Rollins' net worth stands at an estimated total of just over $9 million. According to reports, Seth Rollins earned $6 million by wrestling in WWE. He made another $3 million from endorsements and TV/Movie appearances.

Seth Rollins net worth: According to Forbes, Seth Rollins net worth in 2020 amounts up to $9 million

Seth Rollins net worth: Seth Rollins' WWE salary clocks in at a reported $6 million

Seth Rollins’ personal life: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

After breaking up with ex-girlfriend Zahra Schreiber, Seth Rollins started dating fellow superstar Rebecca Quin aka Becky Lynch. The two kept their relationship secret for months before making it public in May 2019. A couple of months later, the couple announced their engagement. Two weeks ago, during a WWE RAW episode, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that Seth Rollins was very happy with the news. The two were scheduled to get married this month, but they pushed back the dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/LJ8SCirW3r — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 15, 2020

Seth Rollins WWE career: Seth Rollins’ WWE achievements

Inaugural WWE NXT Champion

Two-time WWE Champion

Two-time Universal Champion

Two-time Intercontinental Champion

One-time United States Champion

Record six-time WWE/WWE RAW Tag Team Champion

2014 Money in the Bank winner

2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion

