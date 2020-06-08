Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Pay Tribute To George Floyd By Attending BLM Protest

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently attended a peaceful ‘Black Lives Matters’ protest in Davenport, Iowa to pay tribute to George Floyd. Becky Lynch shared this news on Instagram while posting some pictures from the protest. Just like many other WWE superstars, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have also been supporting the BLM protests since Day 1. The protests started after an African American man named George Floyd was killed by some white police officers.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dedicate a workout session to George Floyd

Becky Lynch shared another picture on Instagram where she can be seen holding a board with fiancé Seth Rollins and their friends. The board reveals that they dedicate a workout session to George Floyd. The board also reveals the kind of exercises they did to pay tribute to the 46-year-old.

Fans also noticed a change in Becky Lynch’s hair colour. Becky Lynch has shed off the distinct orange colour of her hair and made it blonde.

A couple of weeks ago, former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she’s is taking a long break from wrestling. Becky Lynch also stated that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after the couple postponed their wedding. While talking to the People, Becky Lynch claimed that her fiancé Seth Rollins “threw his hands up in the air” in excitement after he heard the news of her pregnancy. According to many, the couple will get married after their child is born.

Becky Lynch talks about her WWE future

After Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant, many speculated that "The Man" will not be able to ‘compete at the same level after child birth’. While talking to Essentially Sports, Becky Lynch cited numerous examples from within the WWE that have "proven the haters wrong". “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE Superstars Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both,” said Lynch.

