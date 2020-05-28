Seth Rollins Reacts To Good Friend Roman Reigns Welcoming Twins For The Second Time

A couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns revealed in an interview that he skipped WrestleMania 36 because his wife, Giana Becker had welcomed their second set of twins. Roman Reigns said that because they now have ‘a total of five kids’, he decided to take a break from WWE and help her wife at home. On the other hand, Roman Reigns’ long-time friend Seth Rollins revealed that he’s ready to embrace fatherhood as his fiancée Becky Lynch is due in December 2020.

I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/LJ8SCirW3r — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 15, 2020

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins said that he’s really happy for his Shield brother. "Oh yeah. They’re just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me,” said Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins revealed that he and Roman Reigns talked to each other before 'The Big Dog' went on a break.

“I was fortunate to get the news a while back. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins talks about the support he is getting from fans

When asked what he’s doing at home to pass time, the former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins said that he and Becky Lynch are watching a lot of movies. He said he’s learning how to cook and revealed that he usually cooks dinner for Lynch. Seth Rollins ended his answer saying that he and all the WWE superstars are getting a lot of support from fans which is admiring.

“They've stuck with us, and that says a lot about our relationship with our fan base and how much they care about us as performers and people," said Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns’ personal life

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker got married in December 2014 and were soon blessed with a daughter named Joelle. Roman Reigns has made many several public appearances with Joelle and claims that she loves wrestling. In 2016, Galina gave birth to twin boys. Four years later in 2020, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker were blessed with another set of twins.

