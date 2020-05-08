Seth Rollins Wants To Work With WWE Hall Of Famer Edge In The Future: Reports

Since Edge made his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020, fans have been asking WWE to set up a match between The Hall of Famer and Seth Rollins. Edge previously revealed in an interview that he would like to face Seth Rollins after his storyline with Randy Orton ends. 'The Monday Night Messiah' publicly revealed his desire to work with Edge this week.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Seth Rollins said that he would like to work with Edge in the future. Seth Rollins said that he has some “unfinished business” with Edge as The Rated-R Superstar punished him at Royal Rumble. An Edge vs Seth Rollins match-up could potentially be huge for WWE as it battles falling viewership.

Seth Rollins is currently in a storyline with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Edge, on the other hand, recently fought long-time friend turned rival Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. According to many, the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre and Edge vs Randy Orton feuds could go on for a few more weeks before concluding. Some fas believe that when the two storylines get done, Edge could start a new storyline with Seth Rollins for SummerSlam 2020.

Edge wants to face Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and others

While talking to ESPN, Edge told WWE that Edge vs AJ Styles needs to happen. Edge said that he and AJ Styles have been in the wrestling industry for around 20 years, but never fought each other in a singles match. Edge said that he would love to face Seth Rollins as fans would love to see Edge vs Seth Rollins. Edge also revealed that he would love to see Edge vs Roman Reigns in the future. The Rated-R Superstar stated that he and Roman Reigns had ‘something going’ at Royal Rumble 2020 and something incredible could happen in the future.

“Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man,” said Edge.

