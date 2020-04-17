Roman Reigns Reveals Wife Galina Is Pregnant With Twins For The Second Time

A few days ago, Roman Reigns shared a video where he slammed haters for criticising him for pulling out of WrestleMania 36. In the video, he teased the pregnancy of his wife by saying, “You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.” Earlier, Roman Reigns confirmed the rumours while talking to Muscle and Fitness and said that his wife, Galina Becker, is pregnant with twins again.

"Three, with two in the oven," he said. "I'm looking to be a papa bear of five. Breaking news—we haven't really shared that," Roman Reigns added.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker got married in December 2014 and were soon blessed with a daughter named Joelle. Roman Reigns has made many several public appearances with Joelle and claims that she loves wrestling. In 2016, Galina gave birth to twin boys.

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five."



Roman Reigns confirms in a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness that he is going to be a father of five with Galina expecting another set of twins! Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns and Galina. pic.twitter.com/1CltCaz3rx — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) April 16, 2020

Since WWE started keeping all their shows at WWE Performance Center, Roman Reigns has not performed in the WWE ring. Roman Reigns’ last in-ring performance was in February where he faced King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg because of some personal reasons.

When could Roman Reigns return?

Recently, Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co announced that Roman Reigns will be on leave for months and will not feature in any upcoming WWE SmackDown episodes. After this report went viral, many said that Roman Reigns will not feature in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. However, some fans believe that Roman Reigns could participate in the Men’s Money in the Bank match and win the contract. Few even said that Roman Reigns could start a rivalry with current Universal Champion Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt or both.

