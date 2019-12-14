Seth Rollins Reveals New WWE 365 Documentary, Find Out The Release Date

Seth Rollins’ rise in WWE has been breathtaking this year. From a babyface to a heel, Rollins has had an eventful 2019. In a nod to his growing popularity within the company and among the fans, WWE is featuring Rollins in its next edition of the 365 documentary series.

The time frame of this couldn’t have been any more interesting. A lot can change in year. pic.twitter.com/gEeUcUXKBG — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 13, 2019

WWE News: Seth Rollins' WWE 365 Documentary

The series, which airs on the company’s network, follows the life of a superstar for an entire year. Stars like Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss were featured in the past editions. Rollins’ version of the show will premiere on Sunday, December 22. The superstar took to Twitter to announce the documentary.

He posted a picture of the documentary and commented that the time frame of the show could not have been more apt. He added that a lot could change in a year. The past 12 months have seen the former Universal Champion go from the most loved star to one who is despised with great passion.

If you idiots keep saying I want to explain myself then you’re gonna have to find another guest to pop your ratings. If anything, the panel has some explaining to do to me. https://t.co/ouUrtZAArg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 3, 2019

Off late, Rollins has been regularly booed by the crowd in the arena. But the star has also had a few ups this year. He won the Universal Championship twice against Brock Lesnar in SummerSlam and WrestleMania. He also won the Royal Rumble.

In his personal life, Rollins and Becky Lynch went public with their relationship and even got engaged.

