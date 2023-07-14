Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent revealed, could lose title if history repeats

With WWE SummerSlam 2023 approaching, there is now an update on who Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against at the mega pay-per-view. After winning the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, Rollins held the title strong and brought back the in-famous open challenge as well. Compared to Roman Reigns, Rollins has been significantly active and has been defending the title week in and week out. At Money in the Bank 2023, he went up against Finn Balor, and now at the biggest party of the summer, Rollins will once again put his title on the line. Against Who? Let's just state it's not hard to guess if you are a regular watcher of WWE Raw.

3 things you need to know

Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Stles at Night of Champions

Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with Judgment Day on WWE Raw

He faced Finn Balor at WWE MITB 2023

Who will Seth Rollins face at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

According to the Wrestling Observer, Rollins will face Finn Balor again at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 6. This will not only be a rematch from Money in the Bank this month, but it will also be Seth and Finn's second SummerSlam match. Of course, at Summerslam 2016, Balor defeated Rollins to become the first WWE Universal Champion, a title he would have to relinquish the following night due to a torn labrum.

Given how WWE programming has played out in recent weeks, many have predicted a triple threat for Raw's top men's prize at SummerSlam between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Damien Priest. That does not appear to be the case, though as Senor Money in the Bank points out, the Punisher from Judgment Day could still play a key role at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

According to the Observer, one of the reasons Finn Balor pinned NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes this past Tuesday - Balor and Priest defeating Hayes and Trick Williams - was to make Balor look strong ahead of his match against the Visionary at SummerSlam. As a result, Finn is likely to pick up more big wins in the coming weeks.

The SummerSlam card, emanating from Detroit's Ford Field, is shaping up increasingly nicely as WWE looks to maintain its momentum of delivering well-received Premium Live Events this year.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

As it stands, that card is expected to be:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

The line-up could be modified or augmented in the coming weeks.