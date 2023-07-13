WWE postpones former fan favourite's return after 13 years on SmackDown due to Bloodline

WWE always keeps the fans on edge. Whether it is with the supreme in-ring action or unexpected returns, the unpredictability always keeps the WWE universe fascinated and in demand for more. However, in one such instance, the promotion has seemingly stopped the crowd from going berserk. According to a report, WWE postponed a return of a fan-favorite superstar and what's odd is that The Bloodline is indirectly responsible. Know how.

3 things you need to know

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 saw the return of John Cena

WWE comes live twice a week in the form of Raw and SmackDown

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion

Carlito was set to return this past SmackDown

Carlito, who according to multiple sources has signed a new deal with WWE, was scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden last Friday. The former Intercontinental Champion, however, did not appear. Potential explanations have been revealed.

The 44-year-old has only appeared a few times in the last two years. He appeared as a surprise participant in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and aided Bad Bunny at Backlash this year. He will now be making his long-awaited full-time return to the company.

Carlito during the WWE Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Image: wwe.com

The Bloodline might have stole the thunder

Despite rumors of a return to Smackdown at Madison Square Garden, the Puerto Rican superstar has yet to make an appearance. According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, officials may not have wanted his return to be overshadowed on the show.

"One WWE source noted that Carlito's return on last week's Smackdown 'would have been lost in the wake of the Bloodline' so it was for the best he didn't return that evening. The LWO was used only for cameo appearances on the episode," wrote Johnson.

So, while the Bloodline is divided, but the members of the faction still contributed together to one end.

Although no official return date has been set, fans may see the former US Champion on television again soon. However, whenever he will make his way again, he is expected to join the LWO. So, what do you think? Do you once again want to hear the phrase "I spit the face of the people, who don't want to be cool?" Let us know in the comments section.