WWE Legend The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants His Curtain Call To Go Down

Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker has been working with WWE for the past 30 years. It’s only natural, therefore, for the WWE legend to be thinking of retirement. In several interviews over the past two years, The Undertaker agreed to the fact that he is not at his physical peak. Many believed that The Undertaker would retire at WrestleMania 33 after he lost to Roman Reigns and left his coat and hat in the ring. However, he returned and faced John Cena the next year. Since then, The Undertaker has featured in numerous PPVs.

The Undertaker: #TheLastRide starts NOW on @WWENetwork! And be sure to catch me, @TheMattCamp and @notsam break all things Chapter One down after the fact on Last Ride: Post-Mortem! - RP #MITBhttps://t.co/kqP0wDG9Lu — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 11, 2020

The Undertaker recently revealed in his 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' documentary that he was ‘disgusted’ with his WrestleMania 33 performance, which is why he decided to delay his retirement. Recently, The Undertaker talked to People Magazine and revealed how he wants his character to retire. The Undertaker said that his character is different from the rest, so he’s not going to enter the ring and thank the WWE universe for the support or get emotional.

Undertaker reveals how he wants to retire

'The Phenom' stated that he wants to deliver an incredible performance which he and WWE fans would love. Undertaker asserted that he wants to deliver a performance that would make him proud of himself for delivering something amazing. He said when he feels like he ‘tore it down’, he will walk away from WWE.

"I kind of want the John Elway ending, you know? The John Elway ending, when he went out and he won a couple of Super Bowls and then retired. I want that match, that match when it’s just like, 'Oh yeah. Bam. I still got it. I got gas in the tank, I tore it down. Now walk away.'"

Earlier at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The Boneyard Match was critically acclaimed and also received a positive response from fans. The Undertaker recently revealed that he was very ‘proud’ to be a part of an incredible match. He stated that he is proud of WWE and the magic he and AJ Styles were able to create during the main event of WrestleMania 36 Day One. Many believe that The Boneyard Match went the way Undertaker wanted his last match to go. Some believe that The Phenom could announce his retirement soon.

