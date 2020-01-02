WWE, Royal Rumble, RAW, SmackDown And NXT Predictions For The 1st Episode In 2020

WWE is currently gearing up for the first pay-per-view event in 2020. Royal Rumble 2020 will see various WWE superstars get a bigger push. They will go head to head against each other for an intense clash on January 26, 2020. Only one match in WWE Royal Rumble is confirmed as of now. Daniel Bryan recently won a triple threat match on WWE SmackDown and he will now be competing against Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

Also Read | Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Championship On Christmas Special Episode Of WWE RAW; Watch

Relive the Top 5 BEST #RAW moments of 2019! pic.twitter.com/b3lworBiDJ — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. Win, Rey Mysterio Retains US Title Against Seth Rollins

Other predictions for Royal Rumble 2020

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown predictions

In the recent episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan won the No. 1 contender match. He will be facing Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble 2020. This can lead to a confrontation between both on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Also, there are chances that King Corbin will get into a brawl against Roman Reigns as the latter mocked the former during his last clash on WWE SmackDown. Also, Bayley and Sasha Banks are currently engaged in a feud with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. There are chances of them going head to head against each other in the upcoming episode.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns Helps Daniel Bryan Win Vital Triple-threat Match

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Seeks Revenge Against King Corbin Before Royal Rumble

WWE RAW predictions

Meanwhile, on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens might react to the AOP and Seth Rollins ganging up against him. In the last episode, The AOP thrashed Kevin Owens, who was sitting in the commentators' table. Also, in another storyline, Bobby Lashley was set to get married to Lana in the last episode of WWE RAW in 2019. There are chances that the company takes this storyline to the next year too. Also, there are chances that Randy Orton could confront AJ Styles as he has been mocking him since a while now.

Also Read | WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee And Lio Rush Win; Austin Theory Makes His Debut

Throughout an absolutely insane 2019, one thing always rang true...



WE.

ARE.

NXT.https://t.co/JyPussCWJw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Backstage Rumours Of Matches Planned And Likely Winners

WWE NXT predictions:

WWE Worlds Collide will be the biggest event for WWE NXT in January 2020. NXT and NXT UK are set to face one another in an intense clash at WWE Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend. Also, a huge match has been already confirmed for the event. The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole and Roderick Strong) and the NXT Tag Team Champions (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) will square off against each other.