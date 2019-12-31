Brock Lesnar's Return And Two Title Matches To Take Place In 2020's First WWE RAW Episode

WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar will be returning to our television screens in 2020. He will be featuring in the first episode of WWE RAW in 2020. WWE has shaped the first episode of WWE RAW in an impactful way. It is loaded with two big title matches and the return of WWE Champion.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Will Not Face Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury At WrestleMania 36: Reports

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

Brock Lesnar return

Fans are still waiting to see what Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will do in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in 2020. Reportedly, there is no match scheduled yet for Brock Lesnar. With the first episode of RAW in 2020, WWE Universe will probably have a fair idea about Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26 in Houston.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Refused To Lose To Brock Lesnar

..........😲#WWETop10 brings you the most SHOCKING moments of 2019! pic.twitter.com/OEe9h6RFZu — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2019

Also Read | WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Return Looks Imminent With Royal Rumble Coming Soon

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will get a rematch from new WWE United States Champion Andrade

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will defend their title in a Triple Threat match against The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will return to WWE RAW with Paul Heyman

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

. @btsportwwe

It's easy to garner publicity calling out the top box office attraction. @dc_mma can't hang w/ @BrockLesnar in the #Brocktagon nor a @WWE ring, and he can't hang with me on the mic. MAYBE he could TRY to hang with Brock on the mic and me in the ring … MAYBE!!! https://t.co/3eMzMQYzXa — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Kofi Kingston Reveals The Reason Behind Not Asking Brock Lesnar For A Rematch