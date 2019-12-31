The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brock Lesnar's Return And Two Title Matches To Take Place In 2020's First WWE RAW Episode

WWE News

WWE has shaped the first episode of WWE RAW (in 2020) in an impactful way. It is loaded with two big title matches and the return of WWE Champion. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brock Lesnar

WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar will be returning to our television screens in 2020. He will be featuring in the first episode of WWE RAW in 2020. WWE has shaped the first episode of WWE RAW in an impactful way. It is loaded with two big title matches and the return of WWE Champion.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Will Not Face Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury At WrestleMania 36: Reports

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

Brock Lesnar return

Fans are still waiting to see what Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will do in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in 2020. Reportedly, there is no match scheduled yet for Brock Lesnar. With the first episode of RAW in 2020, WWE Universe will probably have a fair idea about Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26 in Houston.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Refused To Lose To Brock Lesnar

Also Read | WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Return Looks Imminent With Royal Rumble Coming Soon

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will get a rematch from new WWE United States Champion Andrade

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will defend their title in a Triple Threat match against The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will return to WWE RAW with Paul Heyman

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

Also Read | Kofi Kingston Reveals The Reason Behind Not Asking Brock Lesnar For A Rematch

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL