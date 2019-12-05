WWE Throwback: When Sheamus Won The WWE Championship In A Fatal 4-Way Match

The Celtic Warrior has achieved a lot in his long career, but his biggest win came when he defeated John Cena, Randy Orton and Edge to win the WWE Championship in the Fatal 4-Way PPV in 2010. The match was filled with career-defining moments and all the superstars were at their best. But following an interference by NXT rookies, Sheamus won the Championship by pinning John Cena. He also became the one-hundredth WWE Champion in history.

WWE Throwback: Sheamus’ 2010 title reign

After winning the WWE Championship, Sheamus went on to face many superstars in the subsequent episodes. But, at the Money in the Bank PPV, Sheamus faced John Cena once again and successfully retained his title. He then went on to face and defeat Randy Orton at SummerSlam via disqualification. However, he fought the apex predator one more at the Night of Champions. This time, he lost the WWE Championship. The match was a six-man elimination challenge, which also included Chris Jericho, Edge, John Cena and Wade Barrett. Sheamus received a rematch at Hell in a Cell but was again defeated by Orton.

WWE: Sheamus set to make a return on SmackDown

While fighting the New Day a few months ago, Sheamus got severely injured. Since then, he has been training to make a return. On September 19, rumours started that The Celtic Warrior may return to WWE. A few weeks later on SmackDown, Sheamus appeared on the screen and revealed that he will be making his comeback soon. Sheamus was seen saying that the blue brand show has turned soft and he'll be coming to change it. Many believe that the former WWE Champion may make his return in the upcoming TLC PPV.

