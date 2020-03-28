The Debate
WWE SmackDown Results: Bryan Vs Zayn Announced, Wyatt Challenges Cena To An Unusual Match

WWE News

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw the return of former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to his Firefly Fun House. The Usos and New Day faced each other.

WWE SmackDown

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw the return of former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to his Firefly Funhouse. In the main event, The Usos and The New Day clashed to become the No.1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Tag-Team championship. After weeks of confrontation, Alexa Bliss finally got a chance to face Asuka and King Corbin confronted Elias ahead of WrestleMania 36. Drew Gulak, on the other hand, fought Shinsuke Nakamura to earn an IC title shot for his friend Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania

Also Read l SmackDown highlights: Rob Gronkowski suggests WrestleMania 36 match on 'hyped up' debut as WWE SmackDown host

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE SmackDown results: The Usos vs The New Day ends in a no contest

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions the Miz and John Morrison joined the commentary team ahead of the match. The match began with The Usos showcasing dominance from the start. However, a hot tag to Kofi Kingston saw the former WWE champion explode into the match. Kingston kept The Usos under pressure by delivering his iconic high-flying moves.

The two teams started going back and forth and WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions decided to join the match. Miz & John Morrison punished The Usos and The New Day, ending the match with a no contest. Later, commentator Michael Cole announced Miz & John Morrison will defend their title in a Triple Threat Ladder match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l SmackDown highlights: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg made official, Gronkowski makes host debut

WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt appeared from his Firefly Funhouse and said that he got a chance to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 30, but he lost. He said the next the same is not going to happen. Then, on behalf of The Fiend, he officially challenged Cena to a Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36. The Fiend appeared on the screen to end the segment.  

Also Read l SmackDown highlights: Goldberg and Roman Reigns to sign contract on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown results: Other matches/segments happened this week

  • WWE SmackDown results: Tamina destroyed everyone ahead of WrestleMania 36
  • WWE SmackDown results: Drew Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
  • WWE SmackDown results: Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn announced for WrestleMania 36
  • WWE SmackDown results: King Corbin punishes Elias ahead of WrestleMania 36
  • WWE SmackDown results: Alexa Bliss defeats Asuka

Also Read l SmackDown highlights: NWO roast Zayn and co. while The Fiend warns John Cena 

